5,511 Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 445.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

