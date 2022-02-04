Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $248,000 Investment in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,419 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,503,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 745,511 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 653,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 429,928 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 891,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 191,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZUL opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

