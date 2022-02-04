Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $85.09 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

