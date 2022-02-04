Bank of America Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $251.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target increased by analysts at Bank of America from $236.00 to $251.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UPS. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.93.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $228.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,047,000 after buying an additional 222,877 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 69,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.