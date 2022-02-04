Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,600.00 at Wolfe Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by analysts at Wolfe Research from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,358.79.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,861.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,990.23 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,822.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2,814.31.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.