$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.50 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.64.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after buying an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.