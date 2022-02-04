$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.50 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.64.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after buying an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

