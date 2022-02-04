Barclays PLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,397,000 after purchasing an additional 241,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 205,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,835 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 75,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.