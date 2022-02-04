Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 150,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00.
Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.
OPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
