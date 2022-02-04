Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 150,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 552,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 355,163 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

