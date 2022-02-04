McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) CEO Sells $9,008,100.00 in Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lawrence Erik Kurzius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00.

NYSE:MKC opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

