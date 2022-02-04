Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $25.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $28.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $30.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $33.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,294.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,853.01 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,002.02 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,828.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,829.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $51,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,494 shares of company stock worth $386,811,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

