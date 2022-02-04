Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Sells $526,950.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $526,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AGYS stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at $14,525,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 315,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 95,168 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 118.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 93,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 29.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 81,538 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.