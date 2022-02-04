Insider Buying: Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Major Shareholder Purchases $292,179.60 in Stock

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 162,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karen Singer acquired 170,218 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $314,903.30.

Shares of EVOL opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

