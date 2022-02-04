RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

RICK stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.91. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $54.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 393.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 64,247 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

