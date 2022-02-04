Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $82.40 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.01.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 12,735 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $1,188,684.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,990 over the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

