Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hibbett have outpaced the industry in a year's time, courtesy of a robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2022. Both the bottom and top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. This marked the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. Results gained from positive momentum, robust assortment of merchandise and expanded omnichannel capabilities that led to substantial traffic, higher average ticket, and greater number of items purchased per transaction. Investment in stores, and the online business as well as strong vendor relationships aided growth of Hibbett and City Gear brands. It raised its GAAP view for fiscal 2022. Yet, elevated freight and transportation costs dented margins for the fiscal third quarter. Higher freight expense and supply chain disruptions remain headwinds.”

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.83.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.