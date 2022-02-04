Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonder’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Sonder in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sonder alerts:

NASDAQ:SOND opened at 9.91 on Tuesday. Sonder has a 12 month low of 7.00 and a 12 month high of 11.00.

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.