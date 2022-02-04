FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

FSBW opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $185,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071 over the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

