32,015 Shares in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,393,000 after buying an additional 385,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after buying an additional 133,225 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 245,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 81,205 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 211,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 195,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DIVO opened at $37.43 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.