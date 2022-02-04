Barclays PLC Acquires 27,000 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 132.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Primoris Services worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 3,919.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

PRIM stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

