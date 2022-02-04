Barclays PLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Scholastic worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Scholastic by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,129,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,258,000 after buying an additional 652,845 shares in the last quarter. Price Michael F acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth $12,193,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth $11,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 39,742 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHL opened at $40.30 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

