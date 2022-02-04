Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,720 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $99,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.87. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock worth $3,761,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

