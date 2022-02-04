BlackRock Inc. Buys 103,015 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,015 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.23% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $100,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

MEG opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

