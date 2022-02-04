BlackRock Inc. Acquires 94,893 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,222,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,893 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of Virtu Financial worth $103,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,794,000 after acquiring an additional 442,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after buying an additional 82,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after buying an additional 549,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after buying an additional 85,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after buying an additional 95,425 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

