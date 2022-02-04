BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,077,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 133,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.48% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $104,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 400,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 68,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $518.25 million, a PE ratio of 393.48 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

