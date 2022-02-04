Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised Andersons from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.71. Andersons has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $40.29.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,460. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 29.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

