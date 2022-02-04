BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.60.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.47. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $648,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,231 shares of company stock worth $12,696,781 over the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackLine by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

