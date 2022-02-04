Bank of America Upgrades Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livent from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.64.

Get Livent alerts:

NYSE LTHM opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. Livent has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Livent will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Livent by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Livent by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.