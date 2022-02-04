Bank of America Upgrades Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
LTHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livent from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.64.
NYSE LTHM opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. Livent has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Livent by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Livent by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.