BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,563,959 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,563,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Santander Consumer USA worth $107,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SC opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

In related news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco acquired 14,184,414 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $588,653,181.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

