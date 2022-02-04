BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,042 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.91% of Super Micro Computer worth $109,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after buying an additional 314,853 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.37. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

