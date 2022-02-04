BlackRock Inc. Sells 39,319 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,627,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,319 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.28% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $111,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6,843.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

