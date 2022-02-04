Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $17.65 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HYFM shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

