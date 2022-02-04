Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,600 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,932 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. On average, analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

