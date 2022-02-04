Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 747.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,426,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,087.8% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 182,845 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 507.7% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares during the period.

IXN stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

