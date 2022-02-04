Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

