Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,946 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 23,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $249,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,017 shares of company stock worth $12,477,191 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Shares of SMPL opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.07. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

