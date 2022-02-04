Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

