NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Short Interest Up 31.9% in January

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 773,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NMI by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of NMI by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $24.72 on Friday. NMI has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $26.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.06 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

