Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 969,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $3.15 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 1,823,225 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 4,413.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 483,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 382,214 shares in the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDF shares. William Blair started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

