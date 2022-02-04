Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 969,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $3.15 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDF shares. William Blair started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Cardiff Oncology Company Profile
Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.
