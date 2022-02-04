LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $104.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.13.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB opened at $100.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.35. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 28,992 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 443,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.