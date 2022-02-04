Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Monro has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Monro by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Monro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

