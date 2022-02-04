Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,259 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACRE shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $675.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

