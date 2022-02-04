Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PC Connection by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNXN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $264,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,739. 58.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

