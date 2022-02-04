Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 15 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 250.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Seaboard in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 15.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 125.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 42.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 17.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,892.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,099.02 and a 12-month high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $81.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

