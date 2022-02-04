Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Security National Financial worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 27.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 70,284 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Security National Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.39%.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

