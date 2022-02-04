National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stake Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of National Bankshares worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $898,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 45.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director John Elliott Dooley acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

