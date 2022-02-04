Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $295,000 Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 51.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,196,000 after buying an additional 6,941,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 287,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of TELL opened at $2.26 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.