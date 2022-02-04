Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,173 Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

PRCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

PRCH opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 33,287 shares of company stock worth $736,636 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.