Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,176,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 2.13.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
