Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,176,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 2.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

