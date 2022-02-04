Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 85,209 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 85,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $697,528.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,878.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179,980.38.

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $1,079,752.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.