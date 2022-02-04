Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 85,209 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 85,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $697,528.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,878.40.
- On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179,980.38.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $1,079,752.65.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $546,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00.
Shares of CRCT stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
