Lisa R. Cohn Sells 16,000 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $53.39 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

